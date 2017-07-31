1 dead after rollover crash on Kellogg late Sunday

One person is dead and several others injured following a crash along Kellogg near downtown Wichita late Sunday, according to multiple reports.
A 911 dispatch supervisor said a call for a crash near Kellogg and Washington came in just before 11 p.m. Sunday night. The supervisor confirmed that it was a fatal crash.
A tweet late Sunday night from the Wichita Fire Department described it as a “rollover injury accident with multiple patients” on westbound Kellogg. KSN News reported that one person died as a result of the crash while four others were injured.
Rollover injury accident with multiple patients - westbound Kellogg Ave between I-135 and Washington. Avoid the area. #icttraffic #ictfire— WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) July 31, 2017
As of around 7 a.m. on Monday, westbound lanes on Kellogg that had been affected were cleared. Check back to Kansas.com throughout the day as more information becomes available.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments