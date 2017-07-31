A fatal crash happened on westbound Kellogg near downtown Wichita late Sunday night.
A fatal crash happened on westbound Kellogg near downtown Wichita late Sunday night. Bryan Horwath The Wichita Eagle
A fatal crash happened on westbound Kellogg near downtown Wichita late Sunday night. Bryan Horwath The Wichita Eagle

Local

1 dead after rollover crash on Kellogg late Sunday

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

July 31, 2017 8:00 AM

One person is dead and several others injured following a crash along Kellogg near downtown Wichita late Sunday, according to multiple reports.

A 911 dispatch supervisor said a call for a crash near Kellogg and Washington came in just before 11 p.m. Sunday night. The supervisor confirmed that it was a fatal crash.

A tweet late Sunday night from the Wichita Fire Department described it as a “rollover injury accident with multiple patients” on westbound Kellogg. KSN News reported that one person died as a result of the crash while four others were injured.

As of around 7 a.m. on Monday, westbound lanes on Kellogg that had been affected were cleared. Check back to Kansas.com throughout the day as more information becomes available.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wichita's own 'Rosie the Riveter' gets a special ride home

Wichita's own 'Rosie the Riveter' gets a special ride home 2:19

Wichita's own 'Rosie the Riveter' gets a special ride home
'Doc' flies over downtown Wichita 0:31

'Doc' flies over downtown Wichita
Fatal crash on Rock Road 0:39

Fatal crash on Rock Road

View More Video