The stage at Holy Cross Lutheran Church will be somewhat less elaborate (and the contestants will be somewhat older) than what is found at the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee, pictured here.
The stage at Holy Cross Lutheran Church will be somewhat less elaborate (and the contestants will be somewhat older) than what is found at the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee, pictured here. File photo AP
The stage at Holy Cross Lutheran Church will be somewhat less elaborate (and the contestants will be somewhat older) than what is found at the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee, pictured here. File photo AP

Local

Can you spell enough to c-o-m-p-e-t-e? Senior Spelling Bee tests your skills

By Beccy Tanner

btanner@wichitaeagle.com

July 30, 2017 6:49 PM

There is still time to register for the 10th annual Greater Wichita Senior Spelling Bee.

Registration needs to be in the LifeVentures office at 4407 E. Douglas by Tuesday. Cost is $5.

The spelling bee begins 9:30 a.m., Aug. 8 at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 600 N. Greenwich.

Participants must be at least 50 years old, and a resident of Wichita or the Greater Wichita area.

Contestants will be given a written test of 50 words. From that list, the top 15 participants will be chosen for an oral spelldown and winnowed until only two competitors remain.

For more information or questions, call 316-682-0504.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fatal crash on Rock Road

Fatal crash on Rock Road 0:39

Fatal crash on Rock Road
Biker dies in West Street collision 0:39

Biker dies in West Street collision
'Doc' shares the skies with the Blue Angels and takes along a special guest 1:20

'Doc' shares the skies with the Blue Angels and takes along a special guest

View More Video