Can you spell enough to c-o-m-p-e-t-e? Senior Spelling Bee tests your skills

There is still time to register for the 10th annual Greater Wichita Senior Spelling Bee.
Registration needs to be in the LifeVentures office at 4407 E. Douglas by Tuesday. Cost is $5.
The spelling bee begins 9:30 a.m., Aug. 8 at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 600 N. Greenwich.
Participants must be at least 50 years old, and a resident of Wichita or the Greater Wichita area.
Contestants will be given a written test of 50 words. From that list, the top 15 participants will be chosen for an oral spelldown and winnowed until only two competitors remain.
For more information or questions, call 316-682-0504.
Comments