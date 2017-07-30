‘Doc’ soars over downtown Wichita

On its way back from the EAA AirVenture show in Wisconsin, the famous B-29 bomber “Doc” graced the skies above downtown Wichita on Sunday.
Shortly after 1:30 p.m., the restored bomber circled over downtown and Lawrence-Dumont Stadium (where the NBC World Series is being played) twice before landing at McConnell Air Force Base.
The plane’s appearance on the horizon was announced over the public address system at the stadium, drawing cheers.
The World War II-era plane was one of 1,644 B-29 Superfortresses built at the Boeing factory in Wichita. The jobs, for thousands of people, jump-started the Wichita economy at the time and drew workers from all over Kansas.
Doc was one of the mian attractions at the air show in Oshkosh, Wis., which featured about 20,000 planes.
