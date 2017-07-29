An earthquake measuring 3.0 struck shortly before 7:15 about four miles west-southwest of Hutchinson Saturday night.
An earthquake measuring 3.0 struck shortly before 7:15 about four miles west-southwest of Hutchinson Saturday night. U.S. Geological Survey

Earthquake shakes Reno County

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

July 29, 2017 7:48 PM

An earthquake rumbled Reno County Saturday night.

The quake, measuring 3.0, was reported at 7:13 p.m. and occurred 4.4 miles west-southwest of Hutchinson, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was a shallow quake, centered little more than 3,600 feet deep.

https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us2000a2lh#map

No damage has been reported in connection with the earthquake. One Hutchinson resident tweeted “It was a polite little jolt and gentle shake...”

Some residents in Hutchinson reported feeling two quakes, former Reno County Emergency Management director Bill Guy said via Facebook.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

