Earthquake shakes Reno County

An earthquake rumbled Reno County Saturday night.
The quake, measuring 3.0, was reported at 7:13 p.m. and occurred 4.4 miles west-southwest of Hutchinson, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was a shallow quake, centered little more than 3,600 feet deep.
No damage has been reported in connection with the earthquake. One Hutchinson resident tweeted “It was a polite little jolt and gentle shake...”
Some residents in Hutchinson reported feeling two quakes, former Reno County Emergency Management director Bill Guy said via Facebook.
