Interchange ramps open early; West Kellogg back to two lanes

Kellogg is back to two lanes each direction under I-235 in west Wichita as Saturday evening nears.
Construction work on bridges had prompted each direction to be down to one lane for several hours Saturday, but the Kansas Department of Transportation announced early in the afternoon that two lanes were again open each way.
The northeast and southeast cloverleaf ramps linking Kellogg and I-235 were open again by early Saturday afternoon, several hours earlier than officials had projected.
The ramp linking southbound I-235 to eastbound Kellogg, as well as the ramp connecting northbound I-235 to westbound Kellogg were closed on Saturday. The other two ramps in that interchange, connecting westbound Kellogg to southbound I-235 and eastbound Kellogg to northbound I-235, are already closed.
The work is part of a project to redo the interchange. which began in 2015; completion is scheduled for summer of 2019.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments