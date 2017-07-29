UPDATE: Crash on Rock Road kills one

One person has died after a crash in southeast Wichita early Saturday afternoon, authorities said.
A vehicle crashed into a utility pole in the 1700 block of South Rock Road just before 1 p.m., a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said. Scanner traffic indicated the victim was not breathing as first responders arrived, and the driver was pronounced dead shortly after 1:30 p.m. upon being removed from the wreckage.
A witness called 911 and reported the vehicle sped up suddenly and veered across Rock Road traffic before striking the utility pole, the supervisor said. Power lines were down and Rock Road has been closed southbound at Funston.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
