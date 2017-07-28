A fist fight. On Kellogg. During rush hour

Maybe it was just the final straw on a long week.
Something prompted a fist fight between motorists early Friday evening. On Kellogg. During rush hour.
A Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said numerous people called 911 shortly after 6 p.m. to report “people fighting in the middle of Kellogg.” There was no information on how many people were involved.
The clash occurred west of downtown on Kellogg near the Seneca exit. It also snarled traffic heading west.
An accident in the eastbound lanes near Seneca backed up traffic at about the same time, the supervisor said.
No injuries were reported in connection with the incidents.
