Kellogg, I-235 interchange to close on Saturday

Forget using the Kellogg/I-235 interchange on Saturday.

The Kansas Department of Transportation will close the ramp linking southbound I-235 to eastbound Kellogg, as well as the ramp connecting northbound I-235 to westbound Kellogg. Those ramps will be closed for the day only.

The other two ramps in that interchange, connecting westbound Kellogg to southbound I-235 and eastbound Kellogg to northbound I-235, are already closed.

That means none of the four cloverleaf ramps at the interchange will be open from mid-morning Saturday until about 7 p.m., said Tom Hein, a KDOT spokesman.

In addition, Kellogg will be reduced to one lane each direction under I-235 at about 5 a.m. on Saturday. That step is being taken to allow overhead work on I-235 bridges over Kellogg, Hein said.

The work is part of a project to redo the interchange. which began in 2015; completion is scheduled for summer of 2019.

For more information on work on Wichita-area highways, go to www.ksdot.org/WichitaMetro.