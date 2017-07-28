Dam Beach Party sets the stage for evening concerts at El Dorado Lake

With sand in his toes, sunscreen glistening on his body and the cool lake water calling his name, Ames Castelli of Wichita was soaking in the laid-back atmosphere of a party at the lake during the first Dam Music Festival.
Castelli and his friends took turns Friday spraying each other with sunscreen and taking group photos to document the festival’s Dam Beach Party, hosted both Friday and Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. at El Dorado Reservoir. He said he hoped to enjoy time with friends before watching the concerts that were scheduled to follow the beach party Friday evening.
It wasn’t long before they were shoulder deep in water surrounded by other festival-goers on water inflatables, jet skis and paddle boards as they soaked in the summer sun.
“It’s a fun way to end the summer with friends,” Castelli said. “We’re just here to have fun and a good time.”
The party was free for anyone who purchased a festival concert pass, which were $60 for Friday, $80 for Saturday or $99 for the weekend.
“There’s beer and fun and just a whole bunch of people having a good time at the lake,” said C.J. Wilson, an event organizer. Wilson estimates 20,000 people will attend throughout the weekend.
On land, pop music played by a DJ filled the ears of those at the lake as they held cold drinks in their hand while seeking out the limited amount of available shade. They competed in bean bag tosses, took photos in a shark cut-out and tanned on their beach towels.
Lora Johnson of Haysville said she came out to the beach party to kill time before the concerts began, and she hoped to see a laid-back and less-complicated version of Manhattan’s annual Country Stampede.
“I haven’t seen enough of it to know for sure, but this is great so far,” she said. “People who aren’t here are missing out.”
On Friday, Against the Grain, Logan Mize, Casey Donahew, Bobby Bones and the Raising Idiots, and Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr. were scheduled to appear. On Saturday, the lineup includes Cadygroves, Craig Campbell, Gretchen Wilson, Hank Williams Jr. and Lynyrd Skynyrd.
Beach Party tips
- No coolers or outside food and drink are allowed in, including water.
- Bring sunscreen.
- To bring personal items into the venue, they must be in a clear plastic bag.
- There’s limited seating. Bring a beach chair or towel if you hope to sit.
Comments