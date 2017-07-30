Veteran Awareness Expo to offer over 40 services to veterans

Veterans of Sedgwick County will have the opportunity to connect with veteran service providers during the second Veteran Awareness Expo.
The expo, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 5 at the Mid-America All-Indian Center, was founded by Alpha One Drop Zone and is free and open to the public.
“This event is a unique opportunity for veterans, their families and the general public to come out and learn about services available from our veterans,” said Patty Gnefkow, president and CEO of Vet-To-Vet Support Command. Gnefkow is coordinating the event with Howard Hutchison, founder of Veteran Providers’ Coalition of Sedgwick County.
“We want to make sure our veterans have everything they need,” Gnefkow said. “There are a lot of veterans out there who may not know about opportunities available to them, and we want to honor our veterans and make sure their needs are met and that they can live happy, successful civilian lives.”
More than 40 services will be available, including Cloud 9 Therapeutic Equine Foundation Horses and Midwest Battle Buddies Service Dogs.
“It’s a one-stop shop for anything veterans may need or want to get involved with,” Gnefkow said. “There will be opportunities to mingle, see and participate.”
In addition to the services, a program will begin at 1 p.m. featuring retired Brigadier General Michael Scholes and his father, retired Major General Edison E. Scholes.
Also in the program is the 50th anniversary Vietnam War commemoration pinning, the posting of retiring of colors and the fallen soldier ceremony by the Tornado Alley Young Marines.
“We hope these veterans know we care about them, and we thank them for their sacrifices and their service to our country,” Gnefkow said.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-268-6290, @KaitlynAlanis
Veteran Awareness Expo
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5
Where: Mid-America All-Indian Center, 650 N. Seneca
How much: Free
Comments