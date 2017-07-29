98-year-old bowler still throws 'pretty fast, pretty hard'

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:39 Biker dies in West Street Collision Pause 1:20 'Doc' shares the skies with the Blue Angels and takes along a special guest 1:26 Jail contractor employee arrested 0:24 Flying hubcap nails Reno County deputy 1:28 Do you know how to 'zipper merge'? Here's how 1:34 Ruben Acosta returns to his restaurant 2:29 98-year-old bowler celebrates birthday at alley 2:22 Keeping 'Doc' airborne doesn't come cheap 2:00 Scenes from Wichita’s road construction nightmare 0:58 Watch 10,000 purple martins roost Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Maggi Watson celebrated her 98th birthday with a season-high score of 140, hitting three strikes in a row toward the end of that game Tuesday, July 25, 2017, at The Alley. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle) fsalazar@wichitaeagle.com

