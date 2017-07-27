A firetruck sprays people at a National Night Out block party at Lincoln Park in 2011.
Get to know your neighbor, promote public safety during Neighborhood Night Out

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

July 27, 2017 4:57 PM

If your neighbors are strangers, Aug. 8 is the time to change that.

The City of Wichita is encouraging neighbors to get to know one another through neighborhood barbecues, parties and picnics during its second Neighborhood Night Out that promotes public safety.

“Neighborhood Night Out is a great way to get to know your neighbors, so you can look out for one another and keep your area safe,” said Mayor Jeff Longwell in a news release.

Wichitans who want to register and host a neighborhood event may go to http://www.wichita.gov/WPD/Pages/NeighborhoodNightOut.aspx and click on “Neighborhood Night Out Registration Form.” Forms are due by Aug. 1.

Elected officials, police officers, firefighters and other City staff will be making appearances at registered neighborhood events. The city suggests a neighborhood party between 5:30-9 p.m., but the exact time and location is up to the neighbors.

The city will waive park fees for groups that want to hold their gathering in a neighborhood park. The city also will provide barricades – while supplies last – at no charge if neighborhoods want to block off a portion of the street for their event.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-268-6290, @KaitlynAlanis

Neighborhood Night Out Ideas

  • Ice cream social
  • Barbeque
  • Potluck
  • Cookout
  • Block party
  • Pizza party
  • Neighborhood clean up

