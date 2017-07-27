Man who fell at Wichita feed mill improving

A contractor who fell 15 to 20 feet at the Purina Mills plant north of downtown Wednesday morning has been upgraded to serious condition at a Wichita hospital.
The man was working at a feed plant in the 1800 block of North Topeka when he fell to the sixth floor, according to the Twitter account WichitaFire.org, which posts about fire department activity. Crews were able to lower him to the ground, where he was transported to Via Christi Hospital St. Francis in critical condition.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments