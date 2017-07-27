Boil water advisories rescinded for parts of Lyon County

Boil water advisories have been rescinded for the cities of Admire, Hartford and Olpe, and Lyon County Rural Water districts 2 and 4. The advisories were issued because of a line break that caused a loss of pressure.
Boil water advisories remain in effect for the following public water supply systems:
- Coffey County Rural Water District 2E, Coffey County
- Lyon County Rural Water District 3, Lyon County
- Park Place Communities Management, Lyon County
Tests from Admire, Hartford, Olpe, Lyon County rural water districts 2 and 4 had no evidence of contamination, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
