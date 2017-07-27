Four lakes under public health warning due to blue-green algae

Public health warnings have expanded for more lakes due to harmful algae blooms, just a week after the Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued warnings for three lakes. Some of the lakes in last week’s notice are no longer under a warning, while several new ones have been included for both warnings and watches.
If a lake is under a public health warning for blue-green algae, boating and fishing may still be safe, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. However, direct contact with water through activities like wading or swimming is strongly discouraged for people, pets and livestock. The lakes currently under a watch or warning status are:
Warning
Marion County Lake, Marion County
Marion Reservoir, Marion County
Milford Reservoir (Zone B), Geary, Dickinson and Clay counties
Webster Lake, Rooks County
Watch
Milford Reservoir (Zone C), Geary, Dickinson and Clay counties
Overbrook City Lake, Osage County
Sam’s Pond, Syracuse, Hamilton County
South Lake, Johnson County
Harmful algae blooms can produce toxins that poison humans, fish, seabirds, livestock, wildlife and household pets, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Not all algae blooms are harmful.
Marinas, lakeside businesses and park camping facilities remain open for business. Signs will be posted if swim beaches are closed. Drinking water and showers at parks are safe.
Blooms can develop rapidly and float around the lake. If there is scum, a paint-like surface or the water is bright green, people should avoid contact and keep pets away.
