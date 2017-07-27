Hormel’s Dold Foods plans to bring more than 300 jobs to Wichita

Mayor Jeff Longwell announced Thursday that the Dold Foods food plant in north Wichita expects to expand and add more than 350 jobs.
Longwell made the announcement at his weekly briefing Thursday morning at City Hall.
We were sooo close to ending the press conference and then........ https://t.co/XkscWMWEb8— Wichita Economic Dev (@WichitaEconDev) July 27, 2017
If an incentives package is approved by the City Council, Longwell said, the Dold facility would undergo a $132 million expansion and add close to 350 jobs over in the next five years.
The council is expected to take up the issue at its next regular meeting on tuesday, Longwell said. Dold is part of Hormel Foods Corp.
“This is a big investment by a company that recognizes Wichita is a great place to grow,” Longwell said. “Now we have nearly 400 jobs coming that are good-paying jobs – food processing, manufacuring and administration jobs – because they know we have a terrific skilled labor workforce.”
“It’s an easy place for them to have success.”
While making the announcement, Longwell said the Greater Wichita Partnership economic development organization deserved much of the credit for the agreement.
“We’re seeing increased opportunities in Wichita,” said Jeff Fluhr, president of the partnership. “There’s tremendous interest in our city and we’re seeing opportunities come to fruition.”
Dold Foods, a local manufacturer for @HormelFoods, is planning a new $132M expansion, allowing the company to double its current workforce. pic.twitter.com/cKvetVTQAj— GreaterICTPartners (@Greater_Wichita) July 27, 2017
Longwell said the Dold plant, which produces sliced bacon, currently has about 275 employees. Messages to the Hormel Foods media relations office were not immediately returned Thursday afternoon.
The plant’s finsihed pork product was not lost on Longwell.
“Finally, the mayor’s bringing home the bacon,” Longwell joked.
Joking aside, Longwell said the announcement is part of the city’s goal to continue to diversify its economy. He also foreshadowed possible additional jobs annoucements in the coming weeks.
Thursday’s announcement comes one week after Virginia-based company Faneuil promised to bring as many as 500 new jobs to downtown Wichita. At a recent job fair in Wichita, Longwell said Faneuil offered more than 100 jobs to fair-goers.
“That’s our whole goal – that we’re not relying just on aviation,” Longwell said. “Now, we hope that there will be some additional announcements coming up in the near future about some new growth in aviation, but we’re doing a better job with this new Greater Wichita Partnership at diversifying our job base.”
Longwell said a package including incentives for Hormel is expected to be voted on by the City Council next week.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
