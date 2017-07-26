Wichita program seeks donations to feed hungry kids

A nonprofit group is seeking donations for a program that serves meals to Wichita-area children during the final weeks of summer break.
The grant-funded Filling the Gap Lunches for Kids program, run by Partners for Wichita, will provide free meals on weekdays through Aug. 18, after the federally funded summer lunch program has ended and before school begins.
Lunches will be provided between noon and 1 p.m. at 17 locations in Wichita, Haysville and Oaklawn. More than 800 children a day are expected to benefit from the free meals, milk, fresh fruit and snacks.
This year, because of a delayed start of school in Wichita and varying end dates for summer lunch programs, Filling the Gap will serve for two weeks at some sites and three weeks at others.
Donations to help fund the program may be sent to Partners for Wichita, 925 N. Waco, Wichita, KS 67203. Checks should be designated for “Filling the Gap.” Secure donations also may be made online via the group’s website, www.partnersforwichita.org.
Here are the sites serving lunches through Aug. 18:
▪ New Covenant United Methodist Church, 1710 W. Douglas
▪ Evergreen Neighborhood Resource Center, 2700 N. Woodland
▪ Inter-Faith Ministries Villa Court, 930 N. Market
▪ St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 1356 N. Broadway
▪ Atwater Neighborhood Resource Center, 2755 E. 19th St.
▪ Dellrose United Methodist Church, 1502 N. Dellrose
▪ True Word Church, 1108 N. Oliver
▪ Iasis Christian Center, 1914 E. 11th St.
▪ Tabernacle Church of God in Christ, 1502 E. 17th St.
▪ Colvin Neighborhood Resource Center, 2820 S. Roosevelt
▪ Hilltop Urban Church, 910 S. Bluffview Dr.
▪ Salvation Army Citadel Corps, 1739 S. Elpyco
▪ Cross Point Church, 1515 E. Harry
▪ Salvation Army Orchard Corps, 1910 S. Everett
▪ West Heights United Methodist Church, 745 N. Westlink
Oaklawn Activity Center, 4904 S. Clifton, will serve lunches through Aug. 15. Haysville United Methodist Church, 601 E. Grand, will serve through Aug. 16.
Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias
