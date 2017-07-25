Image released of person linked to fatal hit-and-run

Wichita police have released a photograph of a person of interest in connection with the fatal hit-and-run collision on Broadway on Saturday.
Officers were called to the 2100 block of South Broadway shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday after a dark-colored Yukon had struck a bicycle and a silver GMC truck, police have said.
Demarco Rippatoe, 38, was pronounced dead sometime after being transported to a local hospital after the crash.
A man and woman in the Yukon tried to flee the scene, police said. Those in the truck had minor injuries from the crash; they were also taken to a local hospital for care.
Anyone who knows the person in the image released Tuesday is being asked to contact police detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
