Police are hoping someone will recognize this person, who is identified as a person of interest linked to a fatal hit-and-run on Saturday morning in Wichita.
Local

Image released of person linked to fatal hit-and-run

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

July 25, 2017 5:36 PM

Wichita police have released a photograph of a person of interest in connection with the fatal hit-and-run collision on Broadway on Saturday.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of South Broadway shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday after a dark-colored Yukon had struck a bicycle and a silver GMC truck, police have said.

Demarco Rippatoe, 38, was pronounced dead sometime after being transported to a local hospital after the crash.

A man and woman in the Yukon tried to flee the scene, police said. Those in the truck had minor injuries from the crash; they were also taken to a local hospital for care.

Anyone who knows the person in the image released Tuesday is being asked to contact police detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

