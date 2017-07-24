Bob Dole nominated for Congress’ highest civilian honor

Kansas statesman Bob Dole, a former senator and national Republican candidate for president, has been nominated for the highest civilian honor Congress bestows, the Congressional Gold Medal.
Sen. Pat Roberts and Rep. Lynn Jenkins jointly introduced resolutions to honor Dole on Monday, two days after his 94th birthday.
“Throughout his life-long service to our country, Bob Dole has embodied the American spirit of leadership and determination, and serves as one of the most prolific role models both in and outside of politics,” the resolution says.
Cosponsors include the entire Kansas delegation, along with a bipartisan list of representatives and senators from around the country. Two-thirds of the House and Senate must agree to co-sponsor the resolution to award the medal.
Bob is not only one of the country’s finest statesmen and Kansas’ favorite son, but he is also a friend, mentor and brother to me.
Sen. Pat Roberts
“Bob is not only one of the country’s finest statesmen and Kansas’ favorite son, but he is also a friend, mentor and brother to me,” Roberts said in a statement announcing the resolution. “He has served our country in countless ways, spending his whole life serving Kansas and the nation.”
Jenkins called Dole “the ultimate embodiment of a true Kansan.”
The medal can be awarded to an individual or a group and U.S. citizenship is not a requirement. According to congressional records, 10 of the last 11 medals have been group awards and the last individual to receive one was Israel’s former president and prime minister Shimon Peres.
The resolution lists numerous accomplishments Dole made in his 27 years in the Senate, where he served as Republican leader, and the House, where he earlier served for 10 years.
Many of Dole’s accomplishments involved veterans’ affairs and the Wichita Veterans Administration hospital bears his name.
As a soldier in World War II, Dole was gravely wounded while trying to rescue a fellow soldier. He permanently lost most of the use of his right arm and regularly clutched a pen in that hand during public appearances, to keep his fingers in control and to discourage people from trying to shake his hand.
The resolution also lists numerous awards Dole has won for public service.
He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the executive branch’s highest civilian honor, from President Clinton in 1997; and the Presidential Citizens Medal in 1989 from President Reagan.
Dole served Kansas in the House of Representatives from 1951 to 1953 and again from 1961 to 1969. He served in the Senate from 1969 to 1996.
Dole was the GOP presidential nominee in 1996, losing the election to Clinton.
He was also the Republican Party’s vice presidential candidate in 1976, running mate to President Gerald Ford. They lost the race to Jimmy Carter in the wake of the Watergate scandal that brought down Republican President Richard Nixon.
Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas
Comments