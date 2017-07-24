Wichita restaurants celebrate National Tequila Day

If you’ve got the Monday blues, a few local restaurants may have the cure – drink specials in celebration of National Tequila Day.
That’s right. Monday, July 24, is National Tequila Day and anyone wanting to chase the tequila worm can check out these Wichita drink specials:
Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant
Special: $5.95 premium margaritas, which includes the 1800 Hand-Shaken Margarita, Agave Margarita, Skinny Margarita, Platinum Margarita and Cerveza Rita.
When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday
Where: 452 S. Ridge Road and 1413 N. Waterfront Parkway
Bubba’s 33
Special: $3.33 house margaritas
When: 4 p.m.-midnight Monday
Where: 412 S. Towne East Mall Drive
Carlos O’Kellys
Special: $4 Triple Tequila Jumbos, which are large lemon-lime margaritas served only on-the-rocks. The special also includes a commemorative take-home cup.
When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday
Where: 7703 E. Douglas, 3025 N. Rock Road, 527 S. Ridge Road and 4872 S. Broadway
Chili’s Grill and Bar
Special: $5 classic margaritas, which includes El Royale, El Grande and El Jefe margaritas.
When: 10:45 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday
Where: 7887 E. Central, 2333 N. Greenwich Road and 10520 W. Central
On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina
Special: $2 house margaritas, $3 Hornitos shots, $4 Altos shots and $5 Patron and Milagro shots.
When: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday
Where: 1930 N. Rock Road and 2347 N. Maize Road
Twin Peaks Restaurants
Special: $2.99 Cuervo Silver shots and $4.99 Patron Silver shots
When: 11 a.m.-midnight Monday
Where: 8310 East 21st St. and 7325 W. Taft
