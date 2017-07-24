Monday, July 24, is National Tequila Day.
July 24, 2017 4:27 PM

Wichita restaurants celebrate National Tequila Day

By Delaney Hiegert

If you’ve got the Monday blues, a few local restaurants may have the cure – drink specials in celebration of National Tequila Day.

That’s right. Monday, July 24, is National Tequila Day and anyone wanting to chase the tequila worm can check out these Wichita drink specials:

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant

Special: $5.95 premium margaritas, which includes the 1800 Hand-Shaken Margarita, Agave Margarita, Skinny Margarita, Platinum Margarita and Cerveza Rita.

When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday

Where: 452 S. Ridge Road and 1413 N. Waterfront Parkway

Bubba’s 33

Special: $3.33 house margaritas

When: 4 p.m.-midnight Monday

Where: 412 S. Towne East Mall Drive

Carlos O’Kellys

Special: $4 Triple Tequila Jumbos, which are large lemon-lime margaritas served only on-the-rocks. The special also includes a commemorative take-home cup.

When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday

Where: 7703 E. Douglas, 3025 N. Rock Road, 527 S. Ridge Road and 4872 S. Broadway

Chili’s Grill and Bar

Special: $5 classic margaritas, which includes El Royale, El Grande and El Jefe margaritas.

When: 10:45 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday

Where: 7887 E. Central, 2333 N. Greenwich Road and 10520 W. Central

On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

Special: $2 house margaritas, $3 Hornitos shots, $4 Altos shots and $5 Patron and Milagro shots.

When: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday

Where: 1930 N. Rock Road and 2347 N. Maize Road

Twin Peaks Restaurants

Special: $2.99 Cuervo Silver shots and $4.99 Patron Silver shots

When: 11 a.m.-midnight Monday

Where: 8310 East 21st St. and 7325 W. Taft

