Police identify man, 38, killed in Saturday crash on South Broadway

The man who died after a vehicle versus bicycle collision Saturday in Wichita has been identified.

Wichita police said Monday that Demarco Ritpatoe, 38, was pronounced dead sometime after being transported to a local hospital after the crash, which happened at around noon on Saturday.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:40 Mobile photo booth company adds another to its fleet Pause 2:12 Timelapse of B-29 bomber 'Doc' arriving at Oshkosh 1:29 B-29 bomber 'Doc' arrives to fanfare at Oshkosh 0:26 Wichita police discuss SUV-bicycle accident at 21st and Broadway 0:30 Tornado touches down - and doesn't move 1:21 Take a tour of The Flats at Wichita State University 1:09 Timeline of recent tractor trailer wrecks in Kansas City 3:08 Fly on 'Doc' as it heads to United States' largest air show 2:54 The Nature Conservancy of Kansas to open chalk formations 3:04 New drone view of Little Jerusalem Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Wichita police discuss SUV-bicycle accident at 21st and Broadway The accident happened at about noon Saturday, July 22, 2017. ssridhar@wichitaeagle.com

Officers were called to the 2100 block of South Broadway on Saturday after a dark-colored Yukon had struck a bicycle and a silver GMC truck, said Sgt. Bob Gulliver of the Wichita Police Department.

A man and woman in the Yukon tried to flee the scene, police said. Those in the truck had minor injuries from the crash; they were also taken to a local hospital for care.

Officer Charley Davidson said Monday morning that police are still looking for a person of interest related to the crash. The investigation, Davidson said, is ongoing.