Police identify man, 38, killed in Saturday crash on South Broadway

The man who died after a vehicle versus bicycle collision Saturday in Wichita has been identified.
Wichita police said Monday that Demarco Ritpatoe, 38, was pronounced dead sometime after being transported to a local hospital after the crash, which happened at around noon on Saturday.
Officers were called to the 2100 block of South Broadway on Saturday after a dark-colored Yukon had struck a bicycle and a silver GMC truck, said Sgt. Bob Gulliver of the Wichita Police Department.
A man and woman in the Yukon tried to flee the scene, police said. Those in the truck had minor injuries from the crash; they were also taken to a local hospital for care.
Officer Charley Davidson said Monday morning that police are still looking for a person of interest related to the crash. The investigation, Davidson said, is ongoing.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments