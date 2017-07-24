File photo
July 24, 2017 11:32 AM

Police identify man, 38, killed in Saturday crash on South Broadway

The man who died after a vehicle versus bicycle collision Saturday in Wichita has been identified.

Wichita police said Monday that Demarco Ritpatoe, 38, was pronounced dead sometime after being transported to a local hospital after the crash, which happened at around noon on Saturday.

Wichita police discuss SUV-bicycle accident at 21st and Broadway

The accident happened at about noon Saturday, July 22, 2017.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of South Broadway on Saturday after a dark-colored Yukon had struck a bicycle and a silver GMC truck, said Sgt. Bob Gulliver of the Wichita Police Department.

A man and woman in the Yukon tried to flee the scene, police said. Those in the truck had minor injuries from the crash; they were also taken to a local hospital for care.

Officer Charley Davidson said Monday morning that police are still looking for a person of interest related to the crash. The investigation, Davidson said, is ongoing.

