Power outage leads to fire response to Bradley Fair

Fire crews responded to a possible electrical wiring issue early Monday morning at the Bradley Fair shopping center in east Wichita.
According to a tweet from the Wichita Fire Department, crews were sent to the shopping center sometime after 6 a.m.
Fire crews on scene investigating electrical wiring in Bradley Fair area. #wfdbravest #electricalsafety pic.twitter.com/dEb8tlczGg— WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) July 24, 2017
Amy Liebau, a spokeswoman for Laham Development, which is the developer for Bradley Fair, said the issue was a power outage that caused some hot circuits. She said that everything was fine as of about 8:30 a.m.
