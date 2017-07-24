File photo
File photo The Wichita Eagle
File photo The Wichita Eagle

Local

July 24, 2017 9:22 AM

Power outage leads to fire response to Bradley Fair

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

Fire crews responded to a possible electrical wiring issue early Monday morning at the Bradley Fair shopping center in east Wichita.

According to a tweet from the Wichita Fire Department, crews were sent to the shopping center sometime after 6 a.m.

Amy Liebau, a spokeswoman for Laham Development, which is the developer for Bradley Fair, said the issue was a power outage that caused some hot circuits. She said that everything was fine as of about 8:30 a.m.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

