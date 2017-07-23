Changes in leadership and direction in store at Cosmosphere

There are some new faces and new directions for the Cosmosphere International Sci-Ed Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson.
Richard Hollowell, who has served as the director since 2011 will retire on Dec. 31. Replacing him as director will be Jim Remar, current president and chief operating officer, according to a press released issued by the Cosmosphere.
To prepare for the changes, Remar has already selected a new executive team.
Tracey Tomme will become the executive vice president and chief operating officer; Mimi Meredith will be the senior vice president of development and marketing and chief development officer; Steven Birdsall will be the vice president of finance and chief financial officer and Jack Graber will be the vice president of exhibits and technology.
Other changes
The Cosmosphere has launched a $20 million campaign to revitalize the museum and expand its education program.
It has also changed its name from the Kansas Cosmosphere and Space Center to Cosmosphere, with the tagline “an International Science Education Center and Space Museum.”
The Cosmosphere is one of the world’s premier space museums, with more than 15,000 artifacts displayed over 105,000 square feet of museum space. Only the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C., has a larger collection of U.S. space artifacts.
But, in recent years the number of people visiting the museum, which also boasts an IMAX theater, has decreased. The Cosmosphere, according to its website, draws about 150,000 visitors a year.
The Cosmosphere, which is an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, is going through what many museums are experiencing. Many were founded when museums were seen as civic institutions, and wealthy patrons helped fund them. Some of its exhibits have not been updated since the late 1990s, according to the Cosmosphere’s website.
Beginning a dream
The Cosmosphere began as a dream of a wealthy patron in 1962.
That year, the planetarium in Oklahoma City was planning to remodel and upgrade its equipment.
Officials there wanted to know if Hutchinson resident Patty Carey – a member of Hutchinson’s prominent Carey Salt family – would like to buy their old star projector.
It was a Friday. She had until Monday to raise $7,200 or the projector would be sold to someone else.
Carey not only came up with the money but opened the Hutchinson Planetarium on Dec. 2, 1962, in the poultry building on the Kansas State Fairgrounds.
The building, which had no heat, was quickly named “the chicken coop.”
The planetarium soon moved to the new arts and sciences building at Hutchinson Community College.
For the next four decades, the museum collected artifacts for a space museum – including the Apollo 13 command module Odyssey – and formed friendships and partnerships with NASA, the Smithsonian and various corporate partners such as Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon.com.
According to the press release, Hollowell’s tenure was all about stabilizing the center’s finances.
“We have been lucky to have him,” Board Chairman Eric Steinle said in a prepared statement. “Under Dick’s leadership, the Cosmosphere has achieved financial stability it had not known for many years.… A Revitalization initiative will ensure its success for generations to come.”
Remar, Steinle said, “has demonstrated that he is ready for this new challenge. His knowledge, passion and commitment to the Cosmosphere and its programs will continue to be a tremendous asset for many years to come.”
