Heaviest rain of weekend falls near Newton

While Wichita received a heavy downpour for a brief period late Saturday night, areas north of the city saw the heaviest rains.
Janet Salazar, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wichita, said the area just west of Newton received about 2.75 inches of rain Saturday night into Sunday.
Newton itself received just under 2.5 inches while Wichita tallied less than an inch of rain from the storms that passed through.
Some streets in south Wichita flooded after 11 p.m. Saturday night following a heavy downpour that mostly died out around midnight.
Hot again early to mid-week, a few isolated storms can't be ruled out Tuesday PM. #kswx pic.twitter.com/PvTD7iFbFI— NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) July 23, 2017
Monday is expected to be sunny, according to the service, in Wichita with a high expected around 93 degrees. Some isolated thunderstorms could make their way through south-central Kansas late Tuesday, the service reported.
