Bread of Life food pantry says God will provide amid financial troubles

Bread of Life might be in financial constraints, but the director of the food pantry says they’re relying on the Lord to get them through.
“We are a faith-based ministry and we trust God that he’s going to come through,” said Donna Pinaire, director.
The food pantry is struggling with finances after feeding 1,000 people a week for the last four weeks, which is more than usual. Grants from private foundations haven’t come in yet, and donations have slowed during summer, Pinaire said.
That has left the pantry with two to three weeks worth of food and unable to pay all of the bills.
Yet Pinaire says she’s not worried. Over 15 years ago Bread of Life found itself at a similar juncture. The pantry, a ministry of Living Word Outreach Church on South Hillside, closed down for a few days.
Pastor Matthew Hudson remembers that time, when the pantry had about half a pound of food and about $50 in the bank.
“I felt like the Lord spoke to my heart and said ‘Just go back and reopen it, trust me,’” Hudson said.
He went back to the pantry and found a semi-truck pulling in, full of food from an anonymous donor. The next day, a second semi-truck arrived. On the same day, his secretary called, saying a letter had arrived with $5,000.
“There’s no telling what the Lord will do, there’s no telling what men will do,” Hudson said.
The pantry spends about $5,000 per month on food, not including the upkeep of the building or utilities. Donations of both food and money are welcome, although money can be made to stretch further by buying food in bulk.
In 2016, Connie Manolopoulos, the church’s systems coordinator and grant writer, told The Eagle that the annual cost of the food pantry is about $175,000.
Food giveaway is once a week, from 10 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1301 E. Galena.
In addition to Sedgwick County residents, sometimes people come from as far away as Conway Springs or Newton to get their bag of groceries.
“We will give them something no matter what,” Pinaire said. “Our heart’s desire is to feed and clothe people.”
