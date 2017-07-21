Beauties and Beasts animal rescue group opening doors to first building

Beauties and Beasts, a Wichita-based animal rescue group, has found a home for over 900 death-row animals since 2014 – and all without a home of their own.
The nonprofit organization, founded in October 2014, is run by volunteers who rescue animals that shelters say can’t be saved.
Beauties and Beasts is caring for about 100 dogs and 50 cats now, with foster parents or in an animal boarding facility.
And they are about to open the doors to their first facility.
“This is something that we need to do,” said Ele Link, a volunteer with Beauties and Beasts. “We want to continue to save animals in the community, and we believe our volunteers and the animal lovers in the community will help us step up to do this.”
On Saturday, the rescue group will have a building benefit from noon to 6 p.m. at the facility at 136 S. Pattie Street. The event will feature puppies and kittens available for adoption, cookies, a cookout meal, and from 4-6 p.m., samples from Central Standard Brewery.
But you will not find an outfitted facility. Rather, you will find a bare-bones building that volunteers say has the potential to save animals’ lives.
“We want to show the building in its as-is state to be able to show folks sort of the sheer volume of work that goes into making something like this possible,” Link said. “What people will see when they come see our building is an empty building with a lot of work to be done.
“We want to show people this is what it is before we put in all the work we’ll have to put into it to make it what we want it to be.”
The organization does not yet have a timeline for when the building will be ready to host animals but volunteers have a vision: a facility where they can showcase their animals during their own adoption events.
“Historically, when people wanted to see our animals we’d be at PetSmart and Petco,” Link said. “This will be an opportunity for us to say ‘Hey, we’re open at these hours’ and you can come see these animals at our building.’”
The building will not serve as an animal shelter. Instead, foster parents will bring their foster animals to the facility to showcase adoptable pets to the public.
“I think to have our own space to showcase animals is going to be huge,” Link said. “This will allow us to host more adoption events scheduled at our own building as often as we want to.”
During the building benefit, attendees can donate to have their name or a beloved pet’s name on a fence or on a kennel. They also can set up a monthly donation.
“We couldn’t do this without the support of the community,” Link said. “We have a great animal-loving community, and we appreciate everything that everyone is currently doing for us and we hope there are folks out there who are willing to do more to help us with the space.”
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-268-6290, @KaitlynAlanis
Comments