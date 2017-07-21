Motorcycle crashes into emergency vehicle on Kansas Turnpike; rider critically injured

A man was critically injured late Friday afternoon after his motorcycle crashed into a car on the Kansas Turnpike just north of the Mulvane exit, authorities said.
The 38-year-old man was riding north on the turnpike at about 4:30 p.m. when his motorcycle struck and went under an emergency vehicle at an estimated speed of 65 miles an hour, authorities said.
He was taken to Wesley Medical Center in potentially critical condition.
KTA ALERT: I35 29.8 NB JUST NORTH OF THE MULVANE EXIT THERE IS AN CRASH LEFT LANE BLOCKED USE CAUTION IN THE AREA— Kansas Turnpike (@KansasTurnpike) July 21, 2017
The left lane of the turnpike is closed as law enforcement works the crash scene.
