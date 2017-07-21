Buckle up and slow down — or you may get a ticket this weekend

Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputies will be joining law enforcement officers from several other states in a heightened focus on traffic enforcement this weekend, authorities said.
The effort will start on Friday and stretch through Sunday. Law enforcement officers in Kansas, Iowa, Nebraska, Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma “will be especially vigilant in finding speeding drivers, impaired/distracted drivers and occupants who are not wearing their seat belts,” a statement released by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said.
The Kansas Highway Patrol is among the agencies participating in the effort.
The heightened focus will take place “during the normal course of duty” and will not be supported by any federal or state grants, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
