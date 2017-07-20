A photo shows the water at Milford Reservoir on June 22, the same day KDHE issued a "warning" for the lake. Warnings were also issued more recently for a variety of lakes.
A photo shows the water at Milford Reservoir on June 22, the same day KDHE issued a "warning" for the lake. Warnings were also issued more recently for a variety of lakes. Michael Pearce The Wichita Eagle
A photo shows the water at Milford Reservoir on June 22, the same day KDHE issued a "warning" for the lake. Warnings were also issued more recently for a variety of lakes. Michael Pearce The Wichita Eagle

Local

July 20, 2017 4:31 PM

Warning issued for three Kansas lakes because of harmful algae

By Katherine Burgess

kburgess@wichitaeagle.com

A public health warning has been issued for three lakes, in addition to watches for five lakes due to harmful algae blooms.

If a lake is under a public health warning for blue-green algae, boating and fishing may still be safe, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. However, direct contact with water through activities like wading or swimming is strongly discouraged for people, pets and livestock. The lakes currently under a watch or warning status are:

Warning

Marion County Lake, Marion County

Milford Reservoir (Zones A and C), Geary, Dickinson and Clay counties. Residents can check the zones of the Milford Reservoir online.

Wolf Pond, Barton County

Watch

Marion Reservoir, Marion County

Milford Reservoir (Zone B), Geary, Dickinson and Clay counties

Overbrook City Lake, Osage County

Sam’s Pond, Syracuse, Hamilton County

Webster Lake, Rooks County

Harmful algae blooms can produce toxins that poison humans, fish, seabirds, livestock, wildlife and household pets, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Not all algae blooms are harmful.

Marinas, lakeside businesses and park camping facilities remain open for business. Signs will be posted if swim beaches are closed. Drinking water and showers at parks are safe.

Blooms can develop rapidly and float around the lake. If there is scum, a paint-like surface or the water is bright green, people should avoid contact and keep pets away.

The following precautions come from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment:

  • Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock.
  • Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans.
  • Water contact should be avoided.
  • Fish may be eaten as long as they are rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded.
  • Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.
  • If lake water contacts skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible.
  • Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.

Katherine Burgess: 316-268-6400, @KathsBurgess

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wichita Eagle writer blows stuff up at exotic gun range

Wichita Eagle writer blows stuff up at exotic gun range 4:24

Wichita Eagle writer blows stuff up at exotic gun range
Former Beatle Paul McCartney plays to sold-out Wichita arena 1:53

Former Beatle Paul McCartney plays to sold-out Wichita arena
Anticipation for McCartney runs high outside of arena 1:19

Anticipation for McCartney runs high outside of arena

View More Video