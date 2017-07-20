Warning issued for three Kansas lakes because of harmful algae

A public health warning has been issued for three lakes, in addition to watches for five lakes due to harmful algae blooms.
If a lake is under a public health warning for blue-green algae, boating and fishing may still be safe, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. However, direct contact with water through activities like wading or swimming is strongly discouraged for people, pets and livestock. The lakes currently under a watch or warning status are:
Warning
Marion County Lake, Marion County
Milford Reservoir (Zones A and C), Geary, Dickinson and Clay counties. Residents can check the zones of the Milford Reservoir online.
Wolf Pond, Barton County
Watch
Marion Reservoir, Marion County
Milford Reservoir (Zone B), Geary, Dickinson and Clay counties
Overbrook City Lake, Osage County
Sam’s Pond, Syracuse, Hamilton County
Webster Lake, Rooks County
Harmful algae blooms can produce toxins that poison humans, fish, seabirds, livestock, wildlife and household pets, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Not all algae blooms are harmful.
Marinas, lakeside businesses and park camping facilities remain open for business. Signs will be posted if swim beaches are closed. Drinking water and showers at parks are safe.
Blooms can develop rapidly and float around the lake. If there is scum, a paint-like surface or the water is bright green, people should avoid contact and keep pets away.
The following precautions come from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment:
- Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock.
- Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans.
- Water contact should be avoided.
- Fish may be eaten as long as they are rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded.
- Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.
- If lake water contacts skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible.
- Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.
