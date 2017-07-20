Butler County Health Department goes appointment-only amid staff shortage

Services offered by the Butler County Health Department in El Dorado have switched to appointment-only as the county searches for three nurses to fill empty spots.
The department’s three full-time community health nurses all left in the past few weeks, according to Will Johnson, county administrator. Now, the department has one part-time advanced practice registered nurse.
Johnson said the three nurses left for a variety of personnel reasons. He did not offer specifics.
The switch to appointment-only went into effect Wednesday. Some services had already been appointment-only, while others such as vaccination services were walk-in.
Johnson said the health department is considering having former nursing staff or regional partners assist to fill short-term vacancies. The local hospital is also available to help.
The department is seeking three nurses, including registered nurses and possibly one licensed practical nurse.
“When you get into specialized roles in a county, especially with an agency our size next to a metropolitan area, it’s difficult to hire any specialized positions,” Johnson said.
The County Commission is considering an adjustment in the salary scale that would affect positions such as the nurses. If approved, the increase would take effect during the next budget year.
Patients can call 316-321-3400 to schedule an appointment.
Katherine Burgess: 316-268-6400, @KathsBurgess
