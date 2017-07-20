Jupiterimages Getty Images
July 20, 2017 2:55 PM

Butler County boil water advisories lifted

By Katherine Burgess

kburgess@wichitaeagle.com

Butler County is no longer under a boil water advisory, with the state department of health rescinding an advisory for Rural Water District 4 on Thursday.

An advisory for another part of the county was rescinded earlier this week.

Residents had been told to boil drinking water after a line break caused a loss of pressure. Failure to maintain adequate pressure could result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Samples collected from both parts of the county had no evidence of contamination.

Katherine Burgess: 316-268-6400, @KathsBurgess

