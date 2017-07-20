Butler County boil water advisories lifted

Butler County is no longer under a boil water advisory, with the state department of health rescinding an advisory for Rural Water District 4 on Thursday.
An advisory for another part of the county was rescinded earlier this week.
Residents had been told to boil drinking water after a line break caused a loss of pressure. Failure to maintain adequate pressure could result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Samples collected from both parts of the county had no evidence of contamination.
