You can take a bus trip to Missouri to see the total solar eclipse

Wichita State University is offering a trip to northwest Missouri to see the total solar eclipse as it moves across the country on Aug. 21.

Nearly 60 people are taking the trip offered by the university’s Office for Workforce, Professional and Community Education to St. Joseph, a city north of Kansas City along the Missouri River.

What you need to know about August's solar eclipse The U.S. is in for a rare astronomical treat on August 21, 2017 — that's the day of the "Great American Eclipse." It's the first total solar eclipse to cross the entire U.S. in 99 years, and more than 12 million Americans live in its path.

The U.S. will experience its first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in 99 years on Aug. 21. The path of totality – where a total eclipse of the sun by the moon will block out the light – will travel diagonally from Oregon to South Carolina.

Wichita will see a partial solar eclipse. But swaths of Nebraska, Missouri and far northeastern Kansas are in the path of totality.

“St. Joseph is in the middle of it all, and during the eclipse the moon will fully cover the sun for just over 2 minutes (and) 38 seconds,” according to a WSU news release.

Towns like St. Joseph are expecting tens of thousands of people to flock to the area on the day of the eclipse.

The group will leave Wichita around 6:30 a.m. for St. Joseph. They’ll hear commentary from Astronomy Magazine’s Michael Bakich. Caleb Gimar, a space science educator at the Kansas Cosmosphere in Hutchinson, will also be a guide on the trip.

Kimberly Moore, WSU’s director of workforce, professional and community education, said one of their staff members recently came up with the roadtrip idea.

“It just took a few days to pull it together and make it happen,” she said.

Moore said reservations filled up in less than 24 hours. But they’re going to add a second bus to the trip.

“We are really working to get a second bus so we can take an additional 55 people with us,” she said Thursday.

They’ll view the total solar eclipse from the airport in St. Joseph, where their buses have reserved space.

If you’re interested, you can register for the waitlist at http://bit.ly/2uCrzac or call 316-978-3731. Moore said around 1 p.m. Thursday that there were 24 people on the waitlist.

“They will get the first chance at the seats as they become available,” she said

The trip will cost $109 a person, and includes brunch, dinner and visits to the Jesse James House and Pony Express Museum in St. Joseph.

“We’re expecting a full day,” Jones said.