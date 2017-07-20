Kansas Highway Patrol
July 20, 2017 11:10 AM

Okla. woman killed after vehicle hits deer, rolls near Liberal

By Amy Renee Leiker

aleiker@wichitaeagle.com

A 44-year-old Oklahoma woman died Wednesday in southwestern Kansas after the vehicle she was riding in rolled and flipped end over end.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Lorrie D. Honea of Turpin, Okla., was a passenger in a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer heading west on County Road 13 about three miles southeast of Kismet when the driver hit a deer in the road shortly before 10 p.m. The man driving the Trailblazer, 39-year-old Eddie E. Estes of Liberal, drove into the ditch on the north side of the road, overcorrected across the center line and then went into a field to the south.

Estes tried to pull back onto the road, but the Trailblazer rolled, “flipped end over end, then rolled two more times” before landing on its top, according to a highway patrol crash report.

Honea was thrown from the vehicle, the highway patrol said. She died at the scene.

Estes wasn’t harmed.

Kismet is in Seward County about 17 miles northeast of Liberal.

Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker

