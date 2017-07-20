Officer shoots dog after it charges him, police say

A Wichita police officer shot and killed a charging dog while responding to a call Wednesday night, a spokesman for the department said.
Officer Paul Cruz said an officer responded to a call in the 500 block of North Ash, near Central and Grove, shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
While in an alley, Cruz said, the officer was charged by a brown dog. The officer fired at the dog during an initial charge, Cruz said, before the animal charged a second time, leading the officer to shoot the dog to death.
The officer was not injured, Cruz said. Police have not released the officer’s name or the breed of the dog.
