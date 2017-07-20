Two dead in SUV-minivan collision in northeast Kansas

Two people were killed when an SUV struck a minivan carrying a family in northeastern Kansas on Wednesday afternoon.
The Kansas Highway Patrol said Michael Patrick James, 52, of Horton was driving a Chevy Suburban north on Highway 73 in Brown County when he went left of center and ran into a Toyota Sienna heading south, just south of Hiawatha. Both James and a passenger in the minivan – 80-year-old Patricia Boldt of Upland, Neb. – died following the collision.
#TrafficAlert 73 Highway between jct of HWYs 36/73 and jct of 170th St./73 is closed for several hrs due to crash involving a fatality— NE Kansas KDOT (@NEKansasKDOT) July 19, 2017
Three others in the minivan were hospitalized. The highway patrol identified them as 80-year-old Delywn A. Boldt of Upland, Neb., and 15-year-olds Luke and Jack Boldt of Leland, N.C.
The crash happened at about 1:45 p.m., according to a highway patrol report.
