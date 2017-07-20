Kansas Highway Patrol
July 20, 2017 10:42 AM

Two dead in SUV-minivan collision in northeast Kansas

By Amy Renee Leiker

aleiker@wichitaeagle.com

Two people were killed when an SUV struck a minivan carrying a family in northeastern Kansas on Wednesday afternoon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Michael Patrick James, 52, of Horton was driving a Chevy Suburban north on Highway 73 in Brown County when he went left of center and ran into a Toyota Sienna heading south, just south of Hiawatha. Both James and a passenger in the minivan – 80-year-old Patricia Boldt of Upland, Neb. – died following the collision.

Three others in the minivan were hospitalized. The highway patrol identified them as 80-year-old Delywn A. Boldt of Upland, Neb., and 15-year-olds Luke and Jack Boldt of Leland, N.C.

The crash happened at about 1:45 p.m., according to a highway patrol report.

Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker

