July 19, 2017 3:42 PM

Grants offer eight communities support for healthy living

By Katherine Burgess

Eight communities in Kansas have been selected for healthy-living grants offered by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas.

These communities were selected for the three-year funding that begins Aug. 1:

  • Atwood, Bird City, Colby and St. Francis (Northwest Collaborative)
  • Chanute (Energize Chanute!/Chanute Recreation Commission)
  • Cowley County (RISE Cowley)
  • Dickinson County (Quality of Life Coalition)
  • Geary County (Live Well Geary County)
  • Harvey County (Healthy Harvey Coalition)
  • Lyon County (Healthier Lyon County)
  • Seward County (Liberal Area Coalition for Families)

Pathways to a Healthy Kansas provides coalitions with resources to engage their communities in ways that enable healthy eating and tobacco-free, active living. The grant funding for each community includes a coordination grant of $100,000, with the opportunity to apply for non-competitive implementation and achievement grants amounting to $400,000, for a total of $500,000 per community.

"We envision Kansans living in healthy communities that provide the highest possible quality of life and well-being,” said Andrew C. Corbin, president of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, in a press release.

