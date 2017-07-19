Grants offer eight communities support for healthy living

Eight communities in Kansas have been selected for healthy-living grants offered by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas.
These communities were selected for the three-year funding that begins Aug. 1:
- Atwood, Bird City, Colby and St. Francis (Northwest Collaborative)
- Chanute (Energize Chanute!/Chanute Recreation Commission)
- Cowley County (RISE Cowley)
- Dickinson County (Quality of Life Coalition)
- Geary County (Live Well Geary County)
- Harvey County (Healthy Harvey Coalition)
- Lyon County (Healthier Lyon County)
- Seward County (Liberal Area Coalition for Families)
Pathways to a Healthy Kansas provides coalitions with resources to engage their communities in ways that enable healthy eating and tobacco-free, active living. The grant funding for each community includes a coordination grant of $100,000, with the opportunity to apply for non-competitive implementation and achievement grants amounting to $400,000, for a total of $500,000 per community.
"We envision Kansans living in healthy communities that provide the highest possible quality of life and well-being,” said Andrew C. Corbin, president of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, in a press release.
Katherine Burgess: 316-268-6400, @KathsBurgess
Comments