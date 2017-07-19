Local

July 19, 2017 11:16 AM

Child – not injured – found in hot car near 13th, Woodlawn

By Matt Riedl and Tim Potter

mriedl@wichitaeagle.com

tpotter@wichitaeagle.com

Emergency crews responded to a report of a child found in a hot car Tuesday. The child was not injured, police said.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, and the child had no injuries, Wichita police spokesman Officer Paul Cruz said.

Earlier, a Sedgwick County emergency dispatcher confirmed the report came in about 10:50 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Stratford Lane, near 13th and Woodlawn.

Shortly after, the child was removed from the car, according to the dispatcher.

Fire crews on scene initially triaged the child in serious condition, though Emergency Medical Services had not yet confirmed that condition, and police later said there were no injuries.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the temperature in Wichita was around 90 degrees.

This is a developing story; more details will be provided as they become available.

New technology could save children from dying in hot cars

Amber Andreasen, director of kidsandcars.org, discusses ways to prevent children from dying in hot cars.

Matt Campbell The Kansas City Star

Woman smashes car window to rescue toddler in hot car in Merriam strip mall

Bystanders who found the 2-year-old crying and drenched in sweat inside the locked car broke out a window to rescue the child. Cellphone video of their efforts has gone viral since the incident Saturday outside a Merriam strip mall in the 5800 block of Antioch Road. (Video courtesy of KCTV5)

Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fire crews respond to smoke reported at Old Town Warren

View More Video