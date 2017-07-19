Child – not injured – found in hot car near 13th, Woodlawn

Emergency crews responded to a report of a child found in a hot car Tuesday. The child was not injured, police said.
The incident occurred in the parking lot of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, and the child had no injuries, Wichita police spokesman Officer Paul Cruz said.
Earlier, a Sedgwick County emergency dispatcher confirmed the report came in about 10:50 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Stratford Lane, near 13th and Woodlawn.
Shortly after, the child was removed from the car, according to the dispatcher.
Fire crews on scene initially triaged the child in serious condition, though Emergency Medical Services had not yet confirmed that condition, and police later said there were no injuries.
As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the temperature in Wichita was around 90 degrees.
This is a developing story; more details will be provided as they become available.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
