Small fire prompts evacuation of Old Town Warren

The Old Town Warren Theater was evacuated Tuesday after a small fire was reported on the second floor.
None of the people who were evacuated reported seeing or smelling smoke, but the square facing the theater filled quickly with movie patrons and others who were dining or hanging out on the square.
“The lights came on and then the alarms started going off and I just stood up and left,” said Dakota Cells, who was watching “War for the Planet of the Apes.”
“I looked at him and asked, ‘Is this real? Do we leave?” said Sara Wood, who was watching the movie with Cells.
Like “Apes,” “The House” was about halfway done when the lights came on and the alarms went off at about 8:20 p.m.
“It was kind of a casual exit,” Mason Harper of Wichita said. “We weren’t sure if it was a drill or a legitimate fire.”
Staff members told them there was an area of the building where smoke was smelled. Other patrons said it was on the second floor.
“The staff was really calm,” Jill Harper said.
A half-dozen fire trucks were dispatched to the square, though most were released to return to their stations before 9 p.m. A couple stayed on the scene as a precaution.
While several of the films were about halfway finished when the lights came on and patrons were told to evacuate, the audience watching Spider-Man was within a half-hour of the movie’s conclusion.
Maddie Shonka was disappointed “The House” was interrupted, but there was a silver lining.
“My dad used to be a firefighter, so he’s all excited,” she said.
