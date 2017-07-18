I-235 work tonight, Wednesday could affect your driving

The Kansas Department of Transportation announced several I-235 construction efforts Tuesday night and Wednesday that could affect traffic in Wichita.

Northbound I-235 will go down to one lane from K-42 to Kellogg from 7 p.m. to midnight, at the latest, for overhead sign removal, according a KDOT news release.

The ramp from northbound I-235 to eastbound Kellogg will close at 7 p.m. until midnight, at the latest.

On Wednesday, that ramp will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for striping and traffic lane adjustments. Sometime Wednesday, the new northbound I-235 ramp to eastbound Kellogg will open.

More information about KDOT projects in the Wichita area can be found here: www.wichitakdot.org.

