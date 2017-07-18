Some Butler County residents no longer need to boil water, but others still do

One water district in Butler County is no longer under a boil water advisory. However, residents in another part of the county remain advised to boil their water for one minute before drinking it or preparing food with it.
Tests from Butler County Rural Water District No. 2 showed no evidence of contamination, according to a press release from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
The advisory remains for Butler County Rural Water District No. 4 customers south of 70th Street.
The advisories were issued because of a line break that caused a loss of pressure. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.
Customers in District No. 4 should:
▪ Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation, or use bottled water.
▪ Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from household automatic icemakers.
▪ Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersing for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
▪ Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled, but children should be supervised to ensure they do not swallow the water. People with cuts or rashes should consult their doctor.
▪ If tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
Customers can find their rural water district online at the Kansas Rural Water Association.
