Wesley launches nurse residency program

A new nurse residency program is launching at Wesley Healthcare, designed to mentor, train and retain nurse graduates.
Statistics show that new nurses are most susceptible to leaving around nine months after they are first hired, according to a press release. HCA, Wesley’s parent company, has created a program to encourage, support and further train new nurses.
“Nurse residency programs provide a structure to help new graduate nurse integrate into practice,” said Joyce Soule, chief nursing officer, in a press release. “These programs are proven to build confidence and proficiency in delivering quality patient care, and to develop future nurse leaders.”
Starting this summer, graduate nurses hired by Wesley will begin their career with monthly educational sessions, guided clinical experiences and mentoring and debriefing with their nurse leaders.
The residency program is a full-time, entry-level registered nurse opportunity. Nurse residents will undergo two- to four- hour training sessions beginning in the fall and will complete an evidence-based capstone project before they graduate the residency program.
Via Christi launched its own nurse residency program for students graduating with bachelor’s degrees in nursing in 2014.
