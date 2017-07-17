Kansas Highway Patrol
Kansas Highway Patrol File photo The Wichita Eagle
Kansas Highway Patrol File photo The Wichita Eagle

Local

July 17, 2017 2:02 PM

Two people killed in collision near Paola

By Amy Renee Leiker

aleiker@wichitaeagle.com

Two people were killed in a crash on Kansas Highway 68 in Miami County on Monday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said 42-year-old Samuel O. Deal of Archie, Mo., was driving a Ford Edge west on the highway around 6:15 a.m. when he crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Toyota Corolla heading east in an eastbound lane.

The collision killed Deal and the Toyota’s driver, 24-year-old Tiffany Maimer of Paola, according to a crash report. The crash happened just east of the highway’s intersection with Block Road, which is north and east of Paola.

Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Tour the Wichita Work Release facility downtown

Tour the Wichita Work Release facility downtown 1:36

Tour the Wichita Work Release facility downtown
Hangar to be built B-29 ‘Doc’ 2:01

Hangar to be built B-29 ‘Doc’
Young artists get a lesson in street art and spray paint 1:16

Young artists get a lesson in street art and spray paint

View More Video