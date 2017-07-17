Two people killed in collision near Paola

Two people were killed in a crash on Kansas Highway 68 in Miami County on Monday morning.
The Kansas Highway Patrol said 42-year-old Samuel O. Deal of Archie, Mo., was driving a Ford Edge west on the highway around 6:15 a.m. when he crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Toyota Corolla heading east in an eastbound lane.
The collision killed Deal and the Toyota’s driver, 24-year-old Tiffany Maimer of Paola, according to a crash report. The crash happened just east of the highway’s intersection with Block Road, which is north and east of Paola.
