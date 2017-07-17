Butler County crash victim from Overland Park identified

The Overland Park man who died Saturday after crashing his motorcycle in Butler County has been identified.
Brian Rauter, 51, was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon at Wesley Medical Center, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Department.
Rauter had been riding his Harley-Davidson westbound on U.S. 54 about 4 miles east of El Dorado on Saturday at about 10 a.m. when the motorcycle drifted left of the center line, Butler County Sheriff Kelly Herzet said.
Rauter and his wife, who was listed in fair condition at Wesley as of Saturday night, were ejected into a ditch.
