Brian Rauter of Overland Park died at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday after a motorcycle crash in Butler County.
Brian Rauter of Overland Park died at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday after a motorcycle crash in Butler County. The Wichita Eagle File photo
Brian Rauter of Overland Park died at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday after a motorcycle crash in Butler County. The Wichita Eagle File photo

Local

July 17, 2017 10:51 AM

Butler County crash victim from Overland Park identified

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

The Overland Park man who died Saturday after crashing his motorcycle in Butler County has been identified.

Brian Rauter, 51, was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon at Wesley Medical Center, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Department.

Rauter had been riding his Harley-Davidson westbound on U.S. 54 about 4 miles east of El Dorado on Saturday at about 10 a.m. when the motorcycle drifted left of the center line, Butler County Sheriff Kelly Herzet said.

Rauter and his wife, who was listed in fair condition at Wesley as of Saturday night, were ejected into a ditch.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hangar to be built B-29 ‘Doc’

Hangar to be built B-29 ‘Doc’ 2:01

Hangar to be built B-29 ‘Doc’
Young artists get a lesson in street art and spray paint 1:16

Young artists get a lesson in street art and spray paint
One dead in Saturday afternoon shooting near downtown 0:41

One dead in Saturday afternoon shooting near downtown

View More Video