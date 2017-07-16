Firefighters respond to west Wichita blaze

Shortly after noon on Sunday, Wichita fire crews were called to a fire at an apartment complex in west Wichita where a 911 caller reported someone was possibly trapped.
When fire crews arrived on the scene in the 9000 block of West Westlawn, near Tyler and 21st Street, they found a fire inside an apartment unit, but did not locate anyone inside.
Crews were able to put the fire out, but there was heavy damage to the building, which has four apartment units.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
