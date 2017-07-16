A Wichita firefighter walks near the scene of an apartment building fire Sunday afternoon in west Wichita on West Westlawn.
A Wichita firefighter walks near the scene of an apartment building fire Sunday afternoon in west Wichita on West Westlawn. Bryan Horwath The Wichita Eagle
A Wichita firefighter walks near the scene of an apartment building fire Sunday afternoon in west Wichita on West Westlawn. Bryan Horwath The Wichita Eagle

Local

July 16, 2017 1:54 PM

Firefighters respond to west Wichita blaze

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

Shortly after noon on Sunday, Wichita fire crews were called to a fire at an apartment complex in west Wichita where a 911 caller reported someone was possibly trapped.

When fire crews arrived on the scene in the 9000 block of West Westlawn, near Tyler and 21st Street, they found a fire inside an apartment unit, but did not locate anyone inside.

Crews were able to put the fire out, but there was heavy damage to the building, which has four apartment units.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Young artists get a lesson in street art and spray paint

Young artists get a lesson in street art and spray paint 1:16

Young artists get a lesson in street art and spray paint
One dead in Saturday afternoon shooting near downtown 0:41

One dead in Saturday afternoon shooting near downtown
Neil Diamond opens his show in Wichita 2:14

Neil Diamond opens his show in Wichita

View More Video