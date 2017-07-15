Local

Do you know how to save your pets if fire breaks out in your house?

By Stan Finger

You may have an escape plan drawn up for your family in the event of a house fire — but what about your pets?

As part of National Pet Fire Safety Day on Saturday, the American Kennel Club urged pet owners to take time to figure out the best ways to get pets out safely should a fire occur.

Those include keeping collars and leashes ready for quick retrieval and use, keeping pets near entrances when they’re left home alone and not leaving pets unattended near an open flame.

How to reduce risk of fires at home

Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

The group also encourages putting a pet alert decal on a door or window so rescue personnel know that pets are inside the house.

