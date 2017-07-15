Ark City man, 82, unhurt when camper is hit by train

A Kansas farmer is lucky to be alive after a train slammed into a camper he was pulling in rural Butler County Saturday afternoon, authorities said.
The 82-year-old rural Arkansas City resident was driving at about 4 p.m. on Kickapoo Road near Southwest 40th Street, about three miles south of El Dorado, Butler County Sheriff Kelly Herzet said.
“He didn’t see the train, didn’t hear the train until it was too late,” Herzet said.
The man gunned the engine of the vehicle, but the Burlington Northern Santa Fe train T-boned the camping trailer and destroyed it.
The driver was not injured in the collision, which “shut the train down for quite some time,” Herzet said.
Traffic has been much heavier on Kickapoo recently because Haverhill just to the east has been closed so a bridge can be replaced, Herzet said. That meant a lot of traffic had to be diverted in the wake of the train’s collision with the camping trailer.
