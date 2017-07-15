Police investigating Saturday sexual assault

Police are investigating a sexual assault that occurred early Saturday in Wichita.
The victim was walking near 13th Street and Volutsia about 1:39 a.m. when a man physically assaulted her, Officer Paul Cruz said.
The attacker took her to a nearby vacant house and sexually assaulted her in the yard, Cruz said.
The woman was taken to a hospital and was treated for injuries, Cruz said.
The sex crimes section of the Wichita Police Department are investigating. They want anyone with information about the attack to call Crime Stoppers at 316 267-2111, Cruz said.
Roy Wenzl: 316-268-6219, @roywenzl
