Local

July 15, 2017 1:38 PM

2 shot in Saturday drive-by shooting

By Roy Wenzl

rwenzl@wichitaeagle.com

Two people were wounded early Saturday in what Wichita police say was a drive-by shooting.

The call to emergency dispatchers came about 2:30 a.m., said Officer Paul Cruz. Two people were taken by private vehicle to area hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening, Cruz said.

Witnesses told police that people were having a party at a residence in the 100 block of North Ellson, which is east of Greenwich Road, between Kellogg and Central Avenue. A vehicle drove by, and someone inside it fired several shots into the garage of the residence, hitting the two victims.

Police are still investigating, Cruz said.

Roy Wenzl: 316-268-6219, @roywenzl

