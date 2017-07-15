2 shot in Saturday drive-by shooting

Two people were wounded early Saturday in what Wichita police say was a drive-by shooting.
The call to emergency dispatchers came about 2:30 a.m., said Officer Paul Cruz. Two people were taken by private vehicle to area hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening, Cruz said.
Witnesses told police that people were having a party at a residence in the 100 block of North Ellson, which is east of Greenwich Road, between Kellogg and Central Avenue. A vehicle drove by, and someone inside it fired several shots into the garage of the residence, hitting the two victims.
Police are still investigating, Cruz said.
