Two motorcyclists injured, rescue helicopter breaks down

A rescue helicopter landed at the scene of an injury accident on U.S. 54 Highway in Butler County on Saturday, and broke down before it could fly out one of the victims for medical treatment.
Two people were seriously injured at mid-morning in a single motorcycle accident, on the highway, Butler County Sheriff Kelly Herzet said.
Both victims were taken to a Wichita hospital by ambulance, after the helicopter broke down after landing on the highway, Herzet said.
The helicopter at noon still remained on the highway, about four miles east of El Dorado near Cole Creek, Herzet said. Traffic was backing up on both sides of the wreck.
“That’s a busy highway, so if they don’t get it in the air in a couple of hours, we’re going to send a wrecker in there to remove it,” Herzet said.
Law enforcement officers were detouring traffic, the sheriff said.
Roy Wenzl: 316-268-6219, @roywenzl
Comments