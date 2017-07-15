Health officials find measles case in Sedgwick County

State and county health officials are reporting a confirmed case of measles in Sedgwick county.
A number of people may have been exposed to the contagious illness, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Sedgwick County Division of Health said in a prepared statement Saturday that. The person they found to have the illness was in contact with another person from Butler County that the state identified as having measles in a July 4 news statement.
The state health department listed a number of July dates and Wichita area locations where people may have been exposed to the illness. They are asking that anyone who might have visited those locations call the KDHE epidemiology hotline at 1-877-427-7317 for further evaluation. The dates and locations are:
▪ Monday, July 10, 2017, between 6:45 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Lamar’s Donuts located at 10051 West 21st Street
▪ Monday, July 10, 2017, between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Pathway Church located at 2001 North Maize Road
▪ Tuesday, July 11, 2017, between 2:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Walmart located at 21st and Maize
▪ Tuesday, July 11, 2017, between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Kwik Shop located at 37th and Maize
▪ Tuesday, July 11, 2017, between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Jason’s Deli located at 21st and Ridge
▪ Wednesday, July 12, 2017, between 3:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Jiffy Lube located at 21st and Ridge
▪ Wednesday, July 12, 2017, between 4:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Academy Sports located at 2710 North Maize Road
▪ Wednesday, July 12, 2017, between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Michael’s located at 2441 North Maize Road
▪ Wednesday, July 12, 2017, between 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Family Video located at 29th and Tyler
▪ Thursday July 13, 2017, between 8:00 a.m. 10:30 a.m. Moxley and Wagle Periodontics located at 825 South Hillside
▪ Thursday July 13, 2017, between 8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Vermillion Elementary located at 501 South James Avenue
If health officials think callers have been exposed, they will ask the callers about immunization status, whether the caller has symptoms, and will assess whether the caller is at risk. Health officials in the statement said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines individuals at high risk as infants aged less than 12 months, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems.
Roy Wenzl: 316-268-6219, @roywenzl
